Outside Lands 2025: How to buy tickets to the San Francisco music festival, full lineup of performers and more

Outside Lands, the three-day music and culture festival held at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, has announced its lineup for the 2025 show. This year's performers include headliners Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat, as well as others like Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Jamie xx, Ludacris, and many more. There will also be an entire stage dedicated to house and techno featuring acts like Black Coffee, Claude VonStroke, and Floating Points. The festival will take place between August 8-10, 2025 and tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. PT — that's today, people!

The festival features dozens of performers across 7 stages, wine, beer and cocktail tastings, food experiences featuring celebrity chefs like Tyler Florence and Top Chef's Melissa King, and even a wedding venue. Here's everything you need to know about how to attend this year's Outside Lands, including where to buy tickets, and who else will be performing.

When is Outside Lands?

Outside Lands will be held from August 8-10, 2025.

When do tickets for the Outside Lands festival go on sale?

Outside Lands tickets will go on sale March 26 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Outside Lands festival tickets cost:

Ticket prices for the Outside Lands festival start at $499 for 3-day general admission tickets. There's also a GA+ tier which offers expedited entry, upgraded amenities, free soft drinks and locker rentals for $759, a VIP package which includes dedicated viewing areas, access to exclusive food and drinks, and festival merch for $1,199, or the Golden Gate Club experience for $5,299, which offers complimentary food and drinks, golf cart transportation around the grounds, a concierge team and more. You can see more information about pricing and all the perks of every level here.

Who is performing at Outside Lands this year?

The complete list of performers at this year's Outside Lands festival is as follows:

Tyler, The CreatorHozierDoja CatJohn SummitAnderson .Paak & The Free NationalsVampire WeekendGlass AnimalsGracie AbramsJamie xxDoechiiGesaffelsteinBleachersLudacrisJorja SmithStill WoozyBlack CoffeeSammy VirjiThundercatWallowsFINNEASMARINARoyel OtisARMNHMRROLE MODELArtemasClaude VonStrokeBigXthaPlugFloating PointsBakarflipturn2hollisWalker & RoyceJulien Baker & TORRESFujii KazeBUNT.LevityDJ KozeMark AmborBLOND:ISHDombreskyJessica PrattMannequin PussyClaptoneRebecca BlackNOTIONLaRussellCA7RIEL & Paco AmorosojulieGirl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)Mayer HawthorneDJ Pee .WeeWasia ProjectBig Freedia with San Francisco Gay Men’s ChorusFcukersKlangphonicsVansireniminoKate BollingerHope TalaDestroy BoysLuna Li&friendsINJISarah KinsleyMatt ChampionNaomi SharonATRIPNeal FrancisWunderhorseLexa GatesAmelia MoorePaco VersaillesTxCGood NeighboursOrla GartlandMidriftBaaltiBay LedgesDJ MandyThe Army, The NavyArcy DriveNourished by Timealmost mondaybLAck pARtyAlexandra SaviorVincent LimaNewDadAlemedaMidnight GenerationAlex AmenBANKSIAInfinite JessAVATARIVampire Weekend