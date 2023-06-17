Oregon State reportedly drops transfer RB after attempted murder arrest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Oregon State at Washington SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 04: Oregon State Beavers logo on a bench during a college football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies on November 04, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A junior college running back who committed to Oregon State earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Brandon Smith, a player at Santa Barbara City College, was reportedly arrested June 7 for an incident that allegedly took place five days earlier. Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives reportedly responded to a report of a fight near a community pool, where they found a 20-year-old man seriously injured.

Smith and three other people, who allegedly knew the man, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy. Smith is reportedly being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

Just a day before the alleged incident, the 21-year-old Smith had announced his commitment to the Beavers. However, Oregon State reportedly told ESPN that Smith never signed with the team and will not be a part of the program.

Smith, a native of Chicago, recorded 1,231 rushing yards on 181 attempts (6.8 yards per rush) with 16 touchdowns last season with Santa Barbara City. Per Rivals, he also received offers from a group of schools including Nevada, Florida International, Fresno State and Hawaii.