One stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 1

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The NFL kicks off the regular season tonight and we kick off another season of the 'Stat Nerd' podcast with Yahoo Sports Dalton Del Don. Matt Harmon and Del Don share one stat you need to know about every team heading into Week 1.

But first, the two dissect the latest with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and if his latest knee injury should provide any long-term worries. Harmon and Del Don debate if there Kelce's injury has fantasy ramifications similar to Los Angeles WR Cooper Kupp's injury. They also debate what TE pickup options are best if Kelce can't go tonight.

Harmon and Del Don then go through all 32 teams and provide one stat you need to know heading into kickoff weekend. The two then end the show with a full preview of Lions vs. Chiefs.

1:20 - 'Stat Nerd' is back!

1:46 - Any long term panic for Travis Kelce's knee injury?

5:40 - What should Kelce owners do at TE this week?

9:30 - What you need to know about Stat Nerd

57:57 - TNF preview: Lions vs. Chiefs

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts