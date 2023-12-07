One stat you need to for every team in Week 14 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots (no, you don't have to watch the game tonight):

1:26 - Stat Nerd Thursday

1:41 - Carolina Panthers

3:20 - Arizona Cardinals

6:45 - Washington Commanders

10:02 - Chicago Bears

12:59 - New York Jets

15:03 - New York Giants

17:59 - Tennesse Titans

19:12 - New Orleans Saints

20:33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21:42 - Las Vegas Raiders

22:40 - L.A. Chargers

24:47 - Buffalo Bills

27:29 - Denver Broncos

29:14 - Seattle Seahawks

31:44 - L.A. Rams

33:14 - Cincinnati Bengals

37:35 - Houston Texans

39:48 - Atlanta Falcons

40:50 - Green Bay Packers

43:52 - Minnesota Vikings

45:52 - Indianapolis Colts

47:08 - Cleveland Browns

49:43 - Kansas City Chiefs

51:13 - Jacksonville Jaguars

53:28 - Dallas Cowboys

55:15 - Detroit Lions

57:52 - San Francisco 49ers

1:00:51 - Baltimore Ravens

1:02:18 - Miami Dolphins

1:03:40 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:06:21 - TNF Preview

