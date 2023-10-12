One stat to know for every team in Week 6 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another Stat Nerd Thursday as Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to deliver and discuss one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6. The two also provide a fantasy preview for the TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs:
2:17 - Carolina Panthers
6:34 - Chicago Bears
10:18 - Minnesota Vikings
16:15 - New England Patriots
18:06 - New York Giants
20:10 - Arizona Cardinals
21:17 - Green Bay Packers
23:42 - Las Vegas Raiders
24:50 - Houston Texans
25:43 - New York Jets
29:15 - Washington Commanders
34:14 - Tennessee Titans
35:37 - Cincinatti Bengals
37:53 - L.A. Rams
39:50 - L.A. Chargers
40:55 - Cleveland Browns
42:15 - New Orleans Saints
43:05 - Atlanta Falcons
44:05 - Indianapolis Colts
45:44 - Buffalo Bills
46:48 - Dallas Cowboys
50:50 - Baltimore Ravens
52:57 - Pittsburgh Steelers
54:00 - Seattle Seahawks
55:52 - Jacksonsville Jaguars
56:43 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58:20 - Detroit Lions
59:45 - Miami Dolphins
1:02:00 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:02:55 - San Francisco 49ers
1:06:45 - TNF Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
