One stat to know for every team in Week 4 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions:
0:29 - Stat Nerd Thursday
1:05 - Chicago Bears
2:40 - Denver Broncos
6:04 - Minnesota Vikings
10:00 - Carolina Panthers
12:25 - L.A. Chargers
15: 50 - Las Vegas Raiders
18:20 - Houston Texans
20:50 - Tennessee Titans
22:55 - Cincinnati Bengals
25:28 - Jacksonville Jaguars
28:17 - New York Jets
34:21 - L.A. Rams
36:10 - New Orleans Saints
37:35 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40:43 - Dallas Cowboys
42:43 - Cleveland Browns
44:36 - Buffalo Bills
45:37 - Washington Commanders
47:41 - Seattle Seahawks
50:20 - Baltimore Ravens
51:44 - Kansas City Chiefs
52:52 - Atlanta Falcons
55:12 - Indianapolis Colts
56:10 - Pittsburgh Steelers
57:15 - Philadelphia Eagles
59:18 - Miami Dolphins
1:01:14 - San Francisco 49ers
1:02:23 - TNF Preview: Packers vs. Lions
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts