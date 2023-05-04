One in custody, victim stable after shooting at ex-UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal's Miami home

A shooting occurred at the Southwest Miami-Dade, Florida, home of retired popular UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, multiple Miami-area media outlets have reported. Yahoo Sports reached out to the public information office of the Miami-Dade police but have yet to receive a response.

Police told reporters in Miami that Masvidal himself was not a suspect. WSVN-TV, a Fox affiliate in Miami, reported that one person was taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. ET Thursday, and described the incident as a domestic dispute. A victim was shot in the upper part of their body, possibly the arm, and taken to a local hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. WPLG, an ABC affiliate in Miami, reported the victim was in stable condition.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports Radio 100% in South Florida reported on Twitter that Masvidal's father, Jorge Masvidal Sr., was in custody.

SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops.



The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 4, 2023

Police have not confirmed that identity of the victim or the suspect. WSVN reported that police "said an older family member of the property owner in in custody."

Masvidal was not home during the incident, according to police. A photojournalist working for WPLG saw Masvidal return home as police were investigating.

Masvidal, who retired following a loss to Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 in Miami last month, is promoting a bareknuckle MMA bout on Friday. He could not be reached for comment.