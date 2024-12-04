Oklahoma State fires both coordinators after winless season in Big 12 play

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 26: Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy watches his team warm up before the Big 12 college football game between Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 26, 2024, at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Gundy is making some staff changes after Oklahoma State’s worst season of his tenure.

According tomultiple reports, the Cowboys have fired both offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. OSU went 3-9 overall and 0-9 in the Big 12 in 2024. The Cowboys' season mercifully ended on Black Friday with a 52-0 loss at Colorado.

OSU is not the first school to fire both coordinators and keep the head coach this season. Florida State's Mike Norvell fired both coordinators in November after a 52-3 loss at Notre Dame. OSU's firings come on the first day of the 2025 early signing period for high school recruits.

Oklahoma State made it to the Big 12 championship game in 2023 and was widely expected to contend for the Big 12 title again in 2024 with the departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Instead, OSU lost five Big 12 games by at least 20 points.

The defense allowed a staggering 6.8 yards per play and gave up 35.6 points per game. Just eight teams allowed more points per game than Oklahoma State. The offense turned it over nearly two times a game and had multiple turnovers in all but one Big 12 contest.

The offense really struggled to run the ball. Ollie Gordon finished seventh in the Heisman voting in 2023 after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 TDs across 14 games. In 2024, he rushed 190 times for 880 yards and averaged 50 fewer yards per game.

Oklahoma State’s stinker of a season snapped a bowl streak that dated back to 2006. That was Gundy’s second season in charge after a 4-7 debut season in 2005 following Les Miles’ departure to LSU. The three wins Oklahoma State had were the fewest since the school was 3-8 in 2000, the final season before Miles’ arrival in Stillwater.