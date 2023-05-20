NSAC files complaint after Devin Haney shoves Vasiliy Lomachenko at weigh-in ahead of title bout

Devin Haney v Vasyl Lomachenko - Weigh-in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 19: Devin Haney (L) pushes Vasiliy Lomachenko (R) during the weigh in prior to their May 20th Undisputed lightweight championship fight at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has filed a complaint after Devin Haney shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko at their ceremonial weigh-in on Friday afternoon, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Haney is expected to be fined for the shove, which took place ahead of their bout on Saturday in Las Vegas. The NSAC also requested that Lomachenko undergo a second physical exam before the fight out of an abundance of caution.

Haney and Lomachenko got into it on Friday at their weigh-in, and Haney suddenly shoved Lomachenko hard in the chest with two hands. The push sent Lomachenko flying back before Haney quickly made his way off the stage.

CHAOS! DEVIN HANEY JUST LAUNCHED LOMACHENKO ACROSS THE STAGE!#HaneyLoma | SAT | https://t.co/5NUYllW4TG pic.twitter.com/MTbprXmP0p — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2023

Lomachenko didn’t seem bothered by the move, and appeared to be fine.

"Now he's mine," Lomachenko said, via ESPN. "He don't have the power … He's scared … I see right now, and 100% [he's scared]."

Haney is set to earn $4 million guaranteed for the fight, $1 million more than Lomachenko. Haney, who holds a 29-0 record with 15 KOs, won the undisputed lightweight championship with a unanimous decision win over George Kambosos in June. He retained that title in a rematch in October, too.

"That was just the start," Haney said after the shove, via ESPN. "You see how easy I pushed him? He's a smaller man and I'm gonna impose my will on him."

Lomachenko, 35, holds a 17-2 record with 11 KOs in his career. He lost his three lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez in 2020.