No. 7 Alabama stuns No. 1 Auburn on Mark Sears' buzzer-beater in overtime

Alabama Auburn Basketball Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) goes to the basket as Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Mark Sears' floater from the free throw line at the buzzer lifted No. 7 Alabama a thrilling 93-91 road win over No. 1 Auburn in the regular season finale for the SEC rivals on Saturday afternoon.

