No. 21 Arizona beats Colorado on field goal as time expires

Arizona’s Tyler Loop hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give the No. 21 Wildcats a 34-31 win over Colorado.

Arizona ran the clock out after taking over with 4:57 to go following a missed 44-yard field goal by Colorado’s Alejandro Mata that would have given Colorado a three-point lead.

WILDCATS WIN@tyler_loop KICKS IT IN FOR THE WIN.



📺: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/8Eli9ts45D — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 11, 2023

The Wildcats’ win means Colorado is now 4-6 and must win at Washington State and at home against No. 18 Utah over the final two weeks of the regular season to make a bowl in Deion Sanders’ first year with the team.