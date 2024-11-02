No. 11 Iowa State loses first game of season, falling 23–22 to Texas Tech in final seconds

Texas Tech v Iowa State AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 02: Quarterback Rocco Becht #3 of the Iowa State Cyclones scrambles under pressure from linebacker Charles Esters III #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 2, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images) (David Purdy/Getty Images)

No. 11 Iowa State suffered its first defeat of the season, losing to Texas Tech, 23–22, on a five-yard touchdown run by Tahj Brooks with 19 seconds left in the game.

With the loss, the Cyclones drop to 7–1 overall and 4–1 in the Big 12, falling behind No, 9 BYU (5–0, 8–0) and tying with No, 17. Kansas State.

The Red Raiders drove 71 yards in 12 plays, taking 1:41 off the clock, for the go-ahead score. A two-point conversion attempt to take a three-point lead failed.

Texas Tech got to the 1-yard line with 35 seconds remaining on a 13-yard pass from Behren Morton to Jordan Brown. But a false start penalty on the next play pushed the offense back to the 5-yard line. However, Brooks scored two plays later.

The Cyclones took a 22–17 lead with just over two minutes remaining. Rocco Becht hit Carson Brown for a 44-yard catch and run that put the Cyclones on top after trailing for most of the fourth quarter. That was Brown's only reception of the game.

Texas Tech had two opportunities to take the lead in the final two minutes of the game, but Behren Morton first overthrew an open Josh Kelly for what would've been a 60-yard score. Kelly couldn't come up with another reception in the end zone on a 49-yard pass attempt.

The Cyclones were driving toward the go-ahead score, but curiously called for a quarterback run on 3rd-and-10 from the Texas Tech 32-yard line. Becht only gained one yard running off right tackle, forcing Iowa State to settle for a 51-yard field goal try.

However, Kyle Konrardy missed badly, shanking his kick far to the right.

Texas Tech took a 7–0 lead on its opening possession, finishing off a 72-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Behren Morton to a wide-open Josh Kelly.

The two later connected on a 19-yard score late in the third quarter to give the Red Raiders a 17–13 advantage. Kelly finished with six receptions for 106 yards with his two touchdowns.