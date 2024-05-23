Nine things we can't wait for next NFL season, Lamar's weight loss, possible 18th game | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson and NFL writer Frank Schwab as they get ready to celebrate 100 days until the 2024 season kicks off by picking out a few things they’re looking forward to. Jim Harbaugh re-joining the league following his college career, the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition and Travis Kelce’s pursuit of becoming the greatest tight end of all time are just some of the topics the guys get into.

Also on this episode of Zero Blitz, Fitz, Charles and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson’s weight loss and why it matters as he enters his seventh season with the Baltimore Ravens, Roger Goodell floating the idea of adding an 18th game to the schedule and how close Aaron Rodgers actually came to accepting a Vice Presidency nomination and leaving the New York Jets.

1:17 - Lamar Jackson loses weight

8:01 - 18th game coming soon?

18:33 - Other NFL news

22:58 - 9 things we’re looking forward to next season

34:47 - Dak Prescott’s contract drama

38:55 - Wilson vs Fields in Pittsburgh

48:58 - Marvin Harrison Jr.’s path to the NFL

54:41 - What Travis & Jason Kelce will do in ’24

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

