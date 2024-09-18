NIL talent fees & high pressure games for USC and Oklahoma | College Football Enquirer

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde explore new NIL innovations that schools are announcing. They dive into a decision by Tennessee Athletics to implement a talent fee on top of all ticket sales.

Additionally, on today's show, they share an update on the Pac-12's expansion search, discuss the conference debuts for USC and Oklahoma, and assess how much longer Billy Napier has left at Florida before he's fired.

(0:55) NIL talent fees

(19:42) Pac-12 is looking east

(25:12) USC and Oklahoma make conference debuts

(40:27) How much longer for Billy Napier?

(48:16) USC signs cannabis sponsorship

(50:43) Political NIL deals

(52:37) Watch out for otters

