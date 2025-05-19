Nikola Jokić should be fantasy basketball's top pick next season — after that, not much is certain for Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 15: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts as he is surrounded by teammates Jamal Murray #27, Christian Braun #0, Michael Porter Jr. #1, and Russell Westbrook #4 in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena on March 15, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. Every defeated team leaves behind stories of promise and failure — the players who stand at the crossroads of potential and uncertainty. We're not here to dwell on the heartbreak of a postseason exit, but to sift through the aftermath, piecing together what it means for fantasy rosters and spotlighting the players who deserve your attention.

For every team sent packing, we'll analyze one standout player primed for growth and one major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value.

The NBA offseason is already shaping up to be a drama-filled, rumor-laden affair. This is all about understanding what's next, not just for the teams themselves, but for the fantasy basketball managers who are getting a pulse ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Nuggets' season ended on Sunday in a blowout loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the West semifinals. While that game wasn't competitive, the Nuggets showed constant resolve throughout the postseason. They simply ran out of gas, and that's understandable given their challenging path and the injuries that piled up along the way. But it doesn't just end there. After a campaign marred by late-season turbulence — head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth were fired three games before the postseason — the ripple effect of those decisions reverberated through the organization, and now, the direction for 2025-26 is a giant question mark.

One thing, however, remains crystal clear for fantasy basketball managers: Nikola Jokić is still king.

Jokić reigns supreme

Even with the franchise's chaos, Jokić was again the best fantasy player across formats. Over 70 games, he posted a historic triple-double, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 57.6% shooting from the field. His unique combination of efficiency, generating gaudy counting stats and availability makes him an auto-pick at 1.01.

I'm convinced he's on one of the best runs we've seen in the history of fantasy basketball. But what about the rest of the Nuggets? That's where things get murkier.

Is Michael Porter Jr. heading to the trade block?

Porter chipped in 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, playing in 77 contests. He finished a seventh-round value in 9-cat leagues, which is even with his ADP of 72.3. So, he did what he was supposed to do. However, MPJ's salary accounts for 25% of their payroll at $39M per year over the next two seasons — a signal that he might be the first player offered in a potential deal to shake things up.

Porter Jr. is a beast for gutting out the second round with basically one arm. Still, change is necessary as this Nuggets team stalled out before the Western Conference finals once again. Jamal Murray's recent extension makes it harder to move him, and when assessing the rest of the supporting cast, MPJ seems to be the likely piece to be involved in any personnel changes.

Christian Braun's efficiency shines

Braun was an unheralded bright spot for Denver this season. With an ADP in the 12th round, Braun went on to play 79 games and shoot an efficient 58% from the field. He was an underrated fantasy contributor across the board, excelling in an expanded role in a season where he should've garnered more votes for Most Improved Player.

Looking ahead to next season, he's a player whose ADP will go a few rounds higher, but don't overdraft him in points leagues because the efficiency gains won't factor into his fantasy value.

Looking ahead

The Nuggets face an offseason full of uncertainty, from filling leadership vacancies to potential roster shakeups. However, one priority should be clear to anyone watching from a fantasy or pure basketball standpoint: it's time to maximize Jokić's prime.

Jokić is the kind of transcendent player who ensures Denver's competitive floor and elevates the fantasy value of nearly anyone playing with him.

Despite Denver's long-term direction being in flux, Jokić will be the undisputed No. 1 pick next season, and fantasy managers should continue investing in the role players tied to him, like Christian Braun.