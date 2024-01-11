Nick Saban retires; a look at his legacy & what comes next for Alabama

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.

The guys take a look into the career of Nick Saban: his successes, his challenges, the way he evolved with the game and took on every challenger throughout the years. Even with the buzz of retirement starting this season, the decision still took many people by surprise. Dan, Ross & Pat also give their favorite anecdotes and run-ins with Saban over the years before discussing his successor.

The next head coach for Alabama will have big shoes to fill and an insatiable fanbase to take care of. The crew speculates who is in contention of being offered the job from Alabama, as well as who has the nerve to accept it. Many of the top candidates are enticing, but Alabama isn’t the only school that can win national championships anymore, as Monday night’s Michigan win proved.

To close out the show, the crew reacts to NCAA president Charlie Baker exonerating Michigan after the months-long sign-stealing saga.

1:00 - Nick Saban has retired from coaching college football

35:13 - Who will be the next Alabama head coach?

1:01:00 - Charlie Baker exonerates Michigan, doesn’t regret his decision

