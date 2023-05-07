Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at 26

Dan Gilbert, Nick Gilbert FILE - In this May 21, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son, Nick Gilbert, after the team won the NBA basketball draft lottery in New York. Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, who became the team's good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday, May 6, 2023 “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

Nick Gilbert, known by some NBA fans as the Cleveland Cavaliers' lucky draft representative, has died at 26, the Ira Kaufman Chapel announced. A funeral announcement posted by the Southfield, Michigan Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday, May 6, 2023 “peacefully at home surrounded by family.”

Gilbert was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF1) as a child. The genetic condition causes non-cancerous tumors to grow along the nerves. There is no cure.

His father, Dan Gilbert, is the founder and chairman of Rocket Companies. Dan has owned the Cavaliers since 2005.

Dan sent his son to the NBA draft lottery on behalf of the Cavaliers' chair several times. Gilbert was never without his signature bow tie and saw the team get the No. 1 pick twice while he sat in the chair.

In 2011, a 14-year-old Gilbert was asked about his experience with the genetic condition and his perspective on being his dad's "personal hero."

“What’s not to like?” he said from the draft lottery chair. "I'm the oldest of five, I have a good life. I'm going through this disease but I'm going through it while I'm getting better."

The Cavaliers went on to use the No. 1 pick on Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and won the title with LeBron James in 2016.

The Gilbert family lives in Michigan. They launched a foundation in 2017. According to the Detroit News, it has funded more than $18 million in research grants toward finding a cure for Type 1 neurofibromatosis.

The mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Nick inspired people everywhere with his bravery and brought joy to everyone he met," he wrote. "All of Detroit has the Gilbert family in our prayers today."

Before this past season, the Cavaliers announced the team had joined with the Gilberts' foundation and the Children's Tumor Foundation to start the Bow Tie campaign to raise money for and awareness of neurofibromatosis.

The team also dedicated the season to Gilbert and other neurofibromatosis patients, wearing bowtie emblems during their warmups.