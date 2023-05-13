NFLPA investigating agent over allegations of bribing executives with vacation properties, per report

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 29: A view of the logo during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation into agent David Canter for one of the wackier bribery allegations in recent memory, according to ESPN.

Canter is reportedly accused of offering several NFL teams the use of vacation properties belonging to him and his wife if they drafted one of his clients, which is tantamount to a "form of bribery," according to a source.

Canter is the president of football at agency GSE Worldwide and counts Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault among his clients. GSE Worldwide also negotiates marketing deals for the likes of Ahmad Gardner, Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown, per its website.

The agency reportedly represented 21 players in this year's draft class, including Green Bay Packers second-rounder Jayden Reed and Mr. Irrelevant Desjuan Johnson, who could suddenly be very relevant.

Canter's attorney Adam Kenner released a statement to ESPN confirming the NFLPA investigation and defending his client's innocence:

"We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly."

Per ESPN, Canter has a prior disciplinary record with the NFLPA spanning several recent incidents, which is expected to be considered by the union's Committee on Agent Relations and Discipline.