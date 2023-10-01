NFL Week 4 early slate live tracker: Bills vs. Dolphins gives fans an early candidate for game of the year

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins look like the early team to beat in 2023. With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, the team's offense is even more explosive than last year. Even the run game, which saw Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane each score four touchdowns in Week 3, appears dominant.

After dropping 70 points in a blowout win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Miami will face its most difficult challenge thus far. The vaunted Buffalo Bills defense will attempt to slow down the unstoppable Dolphins offense in what could be an early candidate for NFL game of the year.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, stats and injuries from the early slate of NFL games in Week 4.

