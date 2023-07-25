NFL training camp 2023 tracker: Updates, highlights, holdouts and much more

Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - MAY 31: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers participates in an OTA practice session at Don Hutson Center on May 31, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts, and everything else you need to know.

There's no shortage of compelling storylines as NFL training camps open.

How will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look? What about Jordan Love and the Packers? Will Saquon Barkley and/or Josh Jacobs sign their franchise tag tenders and report to camp? How will Sean Payton's first camp as Broncos head coach go? How quickly will this year's star-studded quarterback draft class, which includes Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, acclimate to the pro game?

Some head coaches are feeling more pressure than others. Some players are aiming to bounce back this season. Others are hoping to play their way into big paydays. Perhaps answers to some teams' glaring weaknesses will emerge.

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season on Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

Jonathan Taylor contract looms

In the wake of Saquon Barkley's new one-year deal with the New York Giants and a potential training camp holdout from the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs, the next big running back domino to fall could be Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

As a 2020 second-round pick, Taylor didn't get a fifth-year team option and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season if he and the Colts don't agree on an extension. He could also be franchise tagged this offseason. The two sides talked about a new deal during the offseason, but Taylor was reportedly frustrated on the all-running back Zoom call over the weekend, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, the NFL rushing leader in 2021, did report to camp Tuesday, but his future will be one of the biggest question marks on a subjectthat's dominated the summer so far.