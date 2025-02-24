NFL scouting combines: Top 10 storylines to watch, including Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders

There's not much downtime after the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are still basking in the glory of their title but have to start focusing on the 2025 offseason, which unofficially kicks off in some ways at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

It's not just the college players bench pressing and running fast. With all the teams and agents in Indianapolis this week, we'll hear plenty of news about the futures of players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, who might be on the move this offseason.

But the main focus of the week is on the new class of draft prospects who will get their first big close-up with NFL teams. Here are the 10 storylines to watch from the combine.

1. Who's No. 1?

We'll get to the quarterbacks and whether there's a clear No. 1 in that group. But the Tennessee Titans aren't guaranteed to draft a quarterback with the first pick, even though they need one. When Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said earlier this offseason that Tennessee "wouldn't pass up on a generational talent," that seemed to open up the possibility of someone like Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/receiver and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter going first overall.

The debate likely won't get settled in Indianapolis, but often when the entire league gathers for the combine we get a lot more clarity from reports about what teams might be thinking. We'll see if we get a better indication about which way the Titans are leaning.

2. Cam or Shedeur?

Right now it seems clear that Cam Ward has the edge on Shedeur Sanders to be the first quarterback selected in April. Perhaps Sanders can interview well enough and dominate whatever drills he participates in (we'll get to that) to improve his stock enough — or, conversely, Ward doesn't do well — and make the QB1 debate an interesting one in the weeks leading up to the draft.

There's also a friendly rivalry developing between the two, so we'll see if that comes out this week.

3. Will the QBs throw?

Usually, top quarterbacks don't throw at the combine, preferring a more favorable environment at their pro days. The top three quarterbacks last year, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, didn't throw in Indianapolis. If Sanders or Ward don't throw (an NFL Media report Sunday indicated Sanders will wait until Colorado's pro day to throw), that will lead to over-the-top quotes from anonymous NFL personnel who hate when quarterbacks exert that control. Like with Williams, Daniels and Maye, it probably won't affect their draft stock though.

Even if those top two quarterbacks don't throw in Indianapolis, the next tier of quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers could improve their stock by throwing well there. There's a lot of mystery about the order of the quarterbacks beyond the top two and how high in the draft they'll go. This is a big week for them.

4. Can Tetairoa McMillan lock up WR1?

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan heads into the combine as the presumptive top receiver in the class, though he has challengers. The one question about McMillan is his top-end speed. If McMillan runs in Indianapolis and beats a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, that will likely lock up WR1 status for him in the draft. It's not like there's much question about his productivity. If he doesn't post a great time, maybe Luther Burden III or Emeka Egbuka could end up being the first receiver picked.

5. The Travis Hunter question

Of course, Hunter could be the WR1 in the class. Or will he be the CB1? He chose to attend the combine as a cornerback, which is where Yahoo Sports draft experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald project him to have a brighter future in the NFL. The Heisman Trophy winner is a unique prospect. It's very rare for a player to be elite on both sides of the ball. He'll get asked by teams and the media this week if he wants to do both. NFL general managers and coaches will be asked if they view Hunter as a cornerback, receiver, of if they really think he can play both ways in the NFL like he did at Colorado. We won't find out that answer until he gets drafted and his new team reveals their plan for him, but there's a reason he's going to be one of the most talked-about players in Indianapolis this week.

6. Who will emerge as RB2?

There's no question about the top running back in this class. It's Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and it's not particularly close. But it's a deep running back class and you'll get many answers on who will be RB2 depending on which mock draft or ranking you read. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton might be the leader of the group but it's far from settled. The Ohio State duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and a few others could create a lot of buzz if they work out well in Indianapolis.

7. Can Cam Skattebo improve his stock?

The player who stole the show in the College Football Playoff was probably Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, whose unrelenting running style captivated everyone. There are many other running backs currently ranked ahead of Skattebo, but he could improve his draft stock if his combine drills reveal top-end athleticism. It won't take much for some NFL teams to fall in love with one of the more competitive players in the draft.

8. Is there another Xavier Worthy this year?

Last year Worthy was the headliner at the combine when he ran a 4.21 40-yard dash, setting a new record. Worthy, who was the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick after that performance, proved late last season he was more than just a speed merchant. It does not seem anyone will challenge Worthy's record this year. That's OK. Everyone knows that a few players will shoot up draft boards with a surprising 40 time and other good workout numbers.

9. Can Josh Simmons show he's healthy?

Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons might have been the first offensive lineman in this draft class if he didn't suffer a season-ending knee injury last Oct. 12. All reports on his recovery have been positive, but someone like LSU tackle Will Campbell is also an elite prospect and doesn't have that medical red flag. Medical checks are a huge part of the combine and will be most important for Simmons, as NFL teams determine the exact nature of the injury and if the claims that he'll be ready for training camp align with their doctors' recommendations.

10. How deep is this defensive class?

Last year's draft was a bad one for defensive players. For the first time no defensive player went in the top 10. The first one taken was UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 15. This year's class is better. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter seem to be sure-fire top-five picks, and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham might be too. We'll get a better idea at the combine which players who didn't have the best college production but have great physical attributes, like pass rushers Mykel Williams of Georgia or Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M, could be first-round picks. Perhaps some off-the-ball linebackers like Jihaad Campbell or Carson Schwesinger can impress. There are some interesting cornerbacks and talented safeties too. Some good workouts on the defensive side would make this draft class seem a little deeper.