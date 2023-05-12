NFL schedule 2023: The top 10 must-watch games of the season

FILE — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates a touchdown run by Kenneth Gainwell during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The Eagles announced on Monday, April 17, “QB1 is here to stay,” but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

All that's left is the waiting.

The NFL offseason is long but interest in the league doesn't wane. That's why the annual release of the NFL schedule is a big deal. Even though we know each team's opponents in advance, there's something about seeing all the games slotted into dates.

We have the schedule in hand, all the Thursday and Monday games, which ones to look forward to on Thanksgiving, each team's Week 1 opponent and who they'll play to end the season in Week 18. In less than four months, we'll have regular season NFL football again.

Here are the 10 matchups we're looking forward to the most after the NFL schedule release:

10. Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, Week 8

OK, so it's not one of the 10 best matchups on paper. But we'll be watching. Assuming all goes as planned, the top two picks in the NFL draft should be squaring off at quarterback. Bryce Young went with the top pick of the draft to the Panthers and then CJ Stroud was the second pick to Houston. Like all quarterbacks that go 1-2 in the draft, these two will be linked forever.

9. New York Jets at New York Giants, Week 8

The Jets and Giants meet just once every four years, and it's fairly rare for both teams to be playoff contenders when they get together. We don't know if the Jets and Giants will end up in the playoffs but hopes are high. The Giants had a great 2022 season with first-year head coach Brian Daboll, making the postseason and winning a playoff game. The Jets made a huge offseason move trading for Aaron Rodgers, and it would be a disappointment if they don't make the playoffs. This should be a fun matchup between two teams that share MetLife Stadium.

8. Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, Week 1

For a while, it looked like the Dolphins taking Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert might be an all-time draft mistake. It doesn't look so bad for Miami after Tagovailoa had a breakout 2022 season. There are still concussion concerns going forward with Tagovailoa, but as long as he's on the field this matchup should be an outstanding one between two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks and a pair of AFC playoff hopefuls.

7. Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

How many years have we complained that a losing Lions team is giving us a bad Thanksgiving matchup and maybe they shouldn't be allowed to host the game anymore? This season should be different. Detroit could win the NFC North this season. There's no guarantee an offseason darling will deliver when the games start, but the Lions should be competitive this season. The Lions gave us a good show last Thanksgiving in a last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills, and they should be good for another one this year.

6. Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, Week 1

It's going to be strange seeing Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform. Just like it was seeing Brett Favre in a Jets uniform. In Favre's first game, he got things going with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Jerricho Cotchery and the Jets beat the Miami Dolphins 20-14. We'll see if Rodgers has a similarly memorable Jets debut on "Monday Night Football" against division rival and AFC power Buffalo. At some point it won't seem so weird to see Rodgers wearing No. 8 in Gotham green, but that opener will be startling.

5. Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 9

This game will bring back a lot of memories of the Damar Hamlin medical situation, which led to last season's cancellation of this matchup. It will also bring back memories of the Bengals blowing out the Bills in an AFC divisional round game. It seemed like some of the power in the AFC shifted in that playoff game, but the Bills will be looking to take some back in this matchup.

4. (tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Weeks 9 and 14

The Eagles are the defending NFC East champions, but the Cowboys weren't far behind last season. This is a classic rivalry, and if the 49ers' quarterback issues don't get resolved, it's possible these will be the two best teams in the NFC this season. The two meetings between them should be great theater.

3. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13

This could be a crucial game. These two teams will come into the season as the favorites to win the NFC. They met in last season's NFC championship game, and could again this season. If they do meet in the playoffs, this game could determine home-field advantage. In that NFC championship game, the Eagles defense knocked out quarterback Brock Purdy with an elbow injury. The 49ers have some quarterback questions over the offseason due to that injury, but the hope is they're at full health for this game against the Eagles.

2. Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 17

The Chiefs have a really fun schedule. This list could have been half Chiefs games. We'll limit it to just two. One will be a highly anticipated rematch of the AFC championship game. The Bengals agitated the Chiefs before that game — remember the "Burrowhead" taunts? — but the Chiefs got the dramatic win and went on to get another Super Bowl trophy. Along the way, a rivalry was born. Given how good Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are at a prime age, we're going to see plenty of great showdowns between these two teams over the upcoming years.

1. Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 11

These two teams put on a great show in Super Bowl LVII, and it was the most-watched Super Bowl in history. The Eagles have to feel there's some unfinished business as they head to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch. These are the two teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and it wouldn't be too surprising if we get a rare Super Bowl rematch in February.