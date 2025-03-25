NFL offseason: 6 most pressing QB questions

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers pass the ball against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

What are the most pressing quarterback questions heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and the regular season. Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab broke them down on the Inside Coverage podcast.

Will Jameis Winston lead the Giants?

The Giants have signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. While this isn't typical starting quarterback money, it offers the Giants a "break the glass" emergency option. The question remains if Winston will be their go-to starter or if the Giants have bigger plans, perhaps involving Aaron Rodgers or a rookie quarterback.

Where will Aaron Rodgers land?

The NFL world is keenly watching where Aaron Rodgers will land. The Giants seem interested, but the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be a more viable team for Rodgers, given their roster strength. The big question is whether Rodgers believes he can win with the Giants' current setup or if he will choose a team with a clearer path to success — or retirement.

"Aaron Rodgers goal this year is not a 5,000-yard season. It's to go in playoff games," Epstein says. "And I just do not think that the Giants are going to be able to offer him that opportunity."

Pittsburgh, Epstein says, offers him a better chance at making the playoffs.

"They've upgraded with DK Metcalf, especially if they keep George Pickens rather than trading him. [Aaron will] have options."

What is Russell Wilson's future?

Wilson's future is even more unclear. The Giants could be a landing spot. And while Pittsburgh reportedly isn't interested in bringing him back right now, Epstein points out that "Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. Russell Wilson needs a team."

"I don't think it's what the Steelers want [him], but I do think that signing Russell Wilson is better than trying to draft someone in the first round and make it work," she adds. "Because that's how the Steelers ended up in this situation in the first place, by drafting Kenny Pickett because they wanted a quarterback in a weak quarterback class. And so they're like, we're just going to take the best guy available."

Is Cam Ward going to be the Titans' pick at No. 1?

Cam Ward is heavily favored to be the first overall pick, most likely by the Tennessee Titans. However, the possibility of a trade for this pick is still in the air, with teams like the Giants or Cleveland Browns potentially making offers to land the standout quarterback.

"An NFC talent evaluator told me that they had second round grades on both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders and an AFC talent evaluator who told me it would be a second round grade on Cam Ward and a fourth round grade on Shedeur Sanders," Epstein says. "So that's pretty significantly different from where they're going to be drafted."

"Most draft grades are not going to be that much different from team to team, right?" counters Schwab. "So you have a second round grade on Cam Ward. Is it worth it to draft him first, even second, third overall? ... So the question is, 'We got the same grade, we got second round grade on this guy, but we need a quarterback, we need to take a swing. We got the first pick. He does have some upside.' I mean, what would you do with that pick?"

Still, Schwab believes Ward will go No. 1 to the Titans.

Will the 49ers sign Brock Purdy to a large contract?

Brock Purdy is reportedly seeking a deal similar to Dak Prescott's — 4 years, $240 million — raising the question of whether the 49ers will commit large funds to him. Given Purdy's contributions, there's debate on whether San Francisco should secure him long-term or leverage their coaching prowess to develop another standout QB.

"I would trust Kyle Shanahan to find my next Brock Purdy before paying him that," Schwab says.

Epstein disagrees.

"If Kyle Shanahan was able to take the quarterbacks he believed had the most talent and develop him into the best players, Trey Lance would still be on that team and he's not," she says. "And he's not on any team because Kyle Shanahan missed on him."

"What if I were them?" Epstein continues. "I think what you kind of get to is you basically say, we'll give you $60 million a year over the course of six years, but we can cut you after three years. Like, you basically get more flexibility. ... And so then if it ends up working and if Brock Purdy's your quarterback in six years, well, as crazy as it sounds, $60 million is going to be a bargain by then."

What is the Cleveland Browns' path forward?

Perhaps the most complex quarterback conundrum exists in Cleveland. With limited options appearing viable, the Browns face a potential significant decision in the upcoming draft. The question remains whether they should take a calculated risk on a rookie or pursue a more established option like Kirk Cousins, if the opportunity arises.

"What is their path out of this thing?" Schwab wonders. "Not even just in 2025, Jory, but 2026 and beyond. What, do they use the second pick on Shedeur Sanders? You said some teams have a fourth round grade on. Do they bring in Russell Wilson? Like what. What's the path out for this Cleveland Browns at quarterback?"

Epstein notes the Browns still have that lingering question of Deshaun Watson, who would likely be ready to return to the field in 2026.

"I think that the Browns need to rip that band aid off and move forward and have Deshaun Watson's successor," Epstein says. "Whether or not that successor has success, I think that they just need to have their next guy in because I think it's crucial for them to move forward with it."

