NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Panthers' Bryce Young ruled out for Sunday vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers Wide receiver randon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and star Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out of that contest.

As the week continues, one of Sunday's matchups will be missing 2023's No. 1 Pick. Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young didn't participate in Friday's practice and is ruled against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, according to an announcement from the team.

He sustained the injury last week against the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Andy Dalton will start, and Jake Luton﻿ is expected to be called up from the practice squad to serve as backup for the week.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:

Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Ruled Out

LB ﻿Justin Houston﻿ (calf): questionable, but participated in practice

RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): No game status, full practice participant

LB ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (ankle): No game status, full practice participant

LB handler Wooten﻿ (knee): No game status, full practice participant

LB ﻿Amaré Barno﻿ (thigh): No game status, full practice participant

Colts:

QB Anthony Richardson: Ruled out (concussion), Gardner Minshew to start

C Ryan Kelly: Ruled out (concussion)

G Quenton Nelson (toe): Practiced Friday

DT Grover Stewart (foot):

CB Kenny Moore II (knee):

Dolphins:

WR Jaylen Waddle: Still in concussion protocol but practiced today.

Jaylen Waddle update from Cam Wolfe

Jaylen was in good spirits yesterday, too https://t.co/zFCIyO6Gna — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 22, 2023

Bengals:

Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) participated arrived to practice on Friday in full pads and was seen throwing.

Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.



Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023

If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad to back up Jake Browning.

Ravens:

A group of starters missed Friday's practice:

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)

RB Justice Hill (toe)

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)

C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

S Marcus Williams (pectoral)