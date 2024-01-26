NFL injury tracker, Championship Weekend: Ravens' Mark Andrews set to return, Deebo Samuel back at practice for 49ers

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 05: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens interacts with fans after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

We're getting closer to the end of the 2023 NFL season and after Sunday we will know who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Good news is likely coming for the Baltimore Ravens as it looks like Mark Andrews will return. The All-Pro tight end has not playing since suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but was held back for last week's win over the Houston Texans.

Andrews was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with all signs pointing to him being on the field Sunday afternoon.

A shoulder injury ended Deebo Samuel's day during the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, but the wide receiver was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity.

"It's awesome," said Christian McCaffrey. "Anytime he's out there, he brings an extra set of juice that it's hard to mimic without him."

There were fears of a fracture to Samuel's shoulder, but tests showed no such damage.

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | CBS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

LB Willie Gay (neck): limited

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): limited

S Mike Edwards (concussion): limited

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): limited

G Joe Thuney (pectoral): DNP

WR Skyy Moore (knee): DNP

DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps): DNP

RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe): DNP

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): limited

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): limited

WR Tylan Wallace (knee): limited

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee): DNP

No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kalif Raymond (knee): DNP

C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/back/knee): DNP

LG Jonah Jackson (knee): DNP

NB Chase Lucas (illness): DNP

TE Sam LaPorta (knee): limited

WR Josh Reynolds (ribs): limited

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs): limited

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): limited