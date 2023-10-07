NFL injury tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return, Jonathan Taylor's status still unknown

The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.
Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.
Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.
In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.
One person whose return is unclear is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been listed as questionable after a week of full participation in practice. The Colts will wait until Saturday to make a decision on his availability after seeing how he feels, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Taylor spent the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute with Indianapolis.
Week 5 Injury Report
Jaguars
WR Jamal Agnew (quad): questionable
WR Zay Jones (knee): questionable
WR Parker Washington (knee): out
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out
LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out
Bills
DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out
CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): out
LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable, good chance he'll play
TE Dawson Knox (quad): limited
RB Damien Harris (neck): full practice
CB Christian Benford (shoulder): questionable
S Jordan Poyer: questionable
Saints
QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable
TE Juwan Johnson (calf): out
S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): out
OT Landon Young (hip): out
G Andrus Peat (concussion): questionable
CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) questionable
Patriots
CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out
DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out
RB Ty Montgomery (illness): limited
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable
DL Trey Flowers (foot): questionable
Ravens
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable
RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring): questionable
RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder): questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): questionable
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable
OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out
S Daryl Worley (shoulder): out
Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out
DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion): out
OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee): out
OG James Daniels (groing): out
P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring): out
LB Alex Highsmith (groing): questionable
Texans
RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice
WR John Metchie (illness): questionable
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable
CB Shaq Griffin (calf): questionable
LB Jake Hansen (neck): questionable
DT Maliek Collins (abdomen): questionable
Falcons
no injuries reported
Giants
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable
TE Daniel Bellinger (knee): questionable
RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): questionable
T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out
G Shane Lemieux (groin): out
Dolphins
T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee): did not practice
WR Braxton Berrios (knee): full practice
OL Lester Cotton (ankle): questionable
LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): questionable
C Connor Williams (groin): questionable
OL Robert Jones (knee): out
CB Nik Needham (Achilles): out
Panthers
TE Stephen Sullivan (hip): out
S Xavier Woods (hamstring): out
OG Austin Corbett (knee): out
CB Donte Jackson (shoulder): questionable
RB Miles Sanders (groin): limited
DE DeShawn Williams (elbow): limited
Lions
CB Brian Branch (ankle): out
FB Jason Cabinda (knee): out
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful
WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable
WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable
OT Taylor Decker (ankle): questionable
CB Emmanuel Mosley (knee/hamstring): questionable
S Kerby Joseph (hip): questionable
LB Julian Okwara (shoulder): questionable
Titans
WR Treylon Burks (knee): out
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out
DT Teair Tart (toe): out
Nicholas Petit-Frere (returning from suspension): out
Colts
DE Kwity Paye (concussion): out
LB Shaquille Leonard (groin): out
OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion): out
RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): questionable
DT DeForest Buckner (back): limited
DE Tyquan Lewis (knee): limited
Bengals
WR Tee Higgins (ribs): questionable
CB Chidobe Awuzie (back): questionable
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion): questionable
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): out
OL Orlando Brown (groin): limited
TE Irv Smith (hamstring): full practice
Cardinals
DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out
CB Garrett Williams (knee): out
RB Keaontay Ingram (neck): questionable
OT Dennis Daley (ankle): questionable
OG Will Hernandez (back): questionable
LB Josh Woods (ankle): questionable
Eagles
WR Britain Covey (concussion): questionable
DT Fletcher Cox (back): out
S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out
DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out
OR Cam Jurgens: out
Rams
WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play
OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out
DT Desjuan Johnson (thumb): doubtful
OT Alaric Jackson (hamstring): questionable
RB Kyren Williams (hip): limited
Chiefs
WR Kadarius Toney: questionable
DT Matt Dickerson (knee): questionable
LB Nick Bolton (ankle): questionable
OT Wanya Morris (hip): questionable
Vikings
LB Brian Asamoah (toe): questionable
S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable
QB Nick Mullens (back): questionable
Jets
CB DJ Reed (concussion): out
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out
T Mekhi Becton (knee) limited
Broncos
LB Baron Browning (knee): out
RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable
LB Frank Clark (hip): limited
S Justin Simmons (hip): limited
Cowboys
TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out
LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable
S Malik Hooker (shoulder): full practice
LB Micah Parsons (knee): full practice
49ers
RB Eli Mitchell (knee): out
OL Jon Feleciano (concussion): questionable
LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle): full practice
WR Deebo Samuel (knee): full practice
CB Charvarius Ward (heel): full practice
Packers
CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited
Raiders
WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play