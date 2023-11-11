NFL injury tracker Week 10: Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins out; David Montgomery good to go

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 23: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings walks the field as player warm up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase practiced Friday as he works through a back injury and is questionable.

"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings seemed close getting Justin Jefferson back, but he was ruled out on Saturday. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and was eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 was downgraded from "questionable."

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report:

VIKINGS

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): questionable

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): out

WR K.J. Osborn (concussion): questionable

DE Dean Lowry (groin): doubtful

QB Jaren Hall (concussion): out

LIONS

Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): questionable

T Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable

DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): doubtful

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): out

49ERS

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle): questionable

DT Javon Hargrave (knee): questionable

T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable

DE Drake Jackson (knee): out

G Aaron Banks (toe): out

COLTS

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable

WR Alec Pierce (ankle): questionable

CB Julius Brents (quad): out

TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): out

WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

PATRIOTS

DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable

CB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable

CB J.C. Jackson (personal): out

T Trent Brown (ankle/personal): out

WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out

BROWNS

CB Greg Newsome (groin): questionable

RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): questionable

WR David Bell (knee): out

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): out

RAVENS

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring): questionable

RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): questionable

CB Jaylen Armour-David (illness): out

TEXANS

WR Robert Woods (knee): questionable

CB Steven Nelson (back/neck): questionable

WR Nico Collins (calf): out

K Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad): out

TE Brevin Jordan (foot): out

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): out

LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion): out

FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder): out

S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): out

BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): questionable

WR Charlie Jones (thumb): questionable

DT Josh Tupou (sholder): doubtful

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): out

DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): out

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): questionable

S Andre Cisco (hamstring): questionable

G Ezra Cleveland (toe): questionable

WR Zay Jones (knee): questionable

S Daniel Thomas (hamstring): questionable

SAINTS

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): out

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): out

PACKERS

DE Kenny Clark (shoulder): questionable

S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable

C Josh Myers (knee): questionable

T Yosh Nijman (back): questionable

G Jon Runyan (neck): questionable

LB Quay Walker (groin): doubtful

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): doubtful

STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (ankle): out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): out

TITANS

CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): questionable

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): questionable

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): out

WR Treylon Burks (concussion): out

T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder): out

BUCCANEERS

CB Jamel Dean (concussion): questionable

DE Logan Hall (hall): questionable

DE Calijah Kancey (quad): questionable

WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness): questionable

CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable

G Matt Feiler (knee): doubftul

CB Josh Hayes (concussion): out

FALCONS

CB Dee Alford (ankle): out

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): out

CARDINALS

RB James Connor (knee): questionable

T Carter O'Donnell (ankle): questionable

TE Geoff Swaim (back): questionable

LB Zeke Turner (hamstring): questionable

G Will Hernandez (knee): questionable

T D.J. Humphries (ankle): questionable

RB Emari Demercado (toe): out

C Trystan Colon (calf): out

CHARGERS

No injuries reported

GIANTS

WR Parris Campbell (hamstring): questionable

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable

DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle): questionable

G Mark Glowinski (personal): questionable

CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck): out

RB Deon Jackson (concussion): out

T Evan Neal (ankle): out

COWBOYS

WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): questionable

COMMANDERS

WR Curtis Samuel (toe): questionable

SEAHAWKS

TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): questionable

LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): questionable

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): questionable

G Anthony Bradford (knee, personal matter): out

JETS

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out

T Billy Turner (finger): out

OT Duane Brown (hip): out

RAIDERS

CB Marcus Peters (knee): questionable

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): questionable

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): doubtful

BRONCOS

No injuries reported

BILLS

LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): limited

WR Stefon Diggs (back): limited

CB Christian Benford (hamstring): DNP

S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): DNP