NFL injury tracker Week 7: Marvin Harrison Jr. still in concussion protocol, Malik Nabers cleared, Mike Evans 'tweaked' hamstring

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison Jr. was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is still in concussion protocol. Arizona takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night,

Harrison suffered a concussion in Week 6 and wore a non-contact jersey in practice. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said it was "really encouraging" to see the rookie back on the field.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray targeted Harrison on a pass over the middle in the second quarter of their 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander broke up the pass and knocked Harrison to the turf. As Harrison fell, the crown of his helmet hit linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the thigh, sending his head snapping backward.

Harrison got up after the hit, clearly dazed. He immediately fell back to the turf.

He went to the sideline medical tent and then left for the locker room with athletic trainers. The Cardinals announced before halftime that he was being evaluated for a concussion and ruled him out before the start of the third quarter.

Nabers cleared to return for Giants

The New York Giants welcomed wide receiver Malik Nabers back to practice on Thursday. The rookie wideout was a full participant and visited an independent neurological consultant afterward, who cleared him from concussion protocol.

Nabers suffered a concussion during their Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He's missed the past two games, but looks set to return for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nagging hamstring bothering Bucs' Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice on Thursday after he tweaked a hamstring. Head coach Todd Bowles said the injury was "nagging" but that Evans should be good enough to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Evans "tweaked" the leg in their Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, according to Bowles.

Taylor to miss another week with Colts

The high ankle sprain that has been bothering Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will keep him out of the lineup for Week 7.

Taylor has not played since Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has yet to return to the practice field.

"Once they said high ankle, I knew high ankles are usually four to six (weeks), but you know, me, attacking different rehabs and injuries, I was like, there's no way," Taylor said Thursday. "I've just got to do everything in my power to keep chopping that down every single day."

Here's the rest of the Week 7 injury report.

(Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OT ﻿﻿Vederian Lowe﻿﻿ (ankle): out

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

ATLANTA FALCONS

TENNESSEE TITANS

BUFFALO BILLS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

HOUSTON TEXANS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): out

CB Chris Lammons (ankle): out

WR Josh Downs (toe): questionable

DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring): questionable

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back): questionable

T Braden Smith (knee): questionable

DETROIT LIONS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NEW YORK GIANTS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NEW YORK JETS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

ARIZONA CARDINALS