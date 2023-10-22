NFL inactives tracker Week 7: Deshaun Watson will play, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones inactive

Seahawks Bengals Football Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) jogs to the tunnel during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

After some uncertainty, the Cleveland Browns will have both Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt in Week 7. Watson is returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last two weeks.

Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

Lions

DL Charles Harris

CB Jerry Jacobs

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

DL Brodric Martin

DL Levi Onwuzurike

RB David Montgomery

OG Jonah Jackson

Ravens

S Marcus Williams

LB Jeremiah Moon

C Sam Mustipher

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

QB Josh Johnson

CB Kevon Seymour

Raiders

CB Jakorian Bennett

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Nate Hobbs

LB Amari Burney

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Bears

QB Justin Fields

RB Roschon Johnson

OL Nate Davis

DB Eddie Jackson

DB Terell Smith

OL Dan Feeney

Browns

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

Colts

CB Ameer Speed

DE Isaiah Land

G Ike Boettger

RT Braden Smith

TE Kylen Granson

Bills

S Damar Hamlin

LB AJ Klein

G Germain Ifedi

T Alec Anderson

TE Quintin Morris

DT Ed Oliver

Patriots

T Calvin Anderson

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Malik Cunningham

QB Will Grier

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

LB Josh Uche

DL Keion White

Commanders

CB Christian Holmes

DE KJ Henry

OL Trent Scott

G Chris Paul

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

DE Efe Obaba

Giants

QB Daniel Jones

CB Adoree' Jackson

C John Michael Schmitz

T Evan Neal

T Matt Peart

T Andrew Thomas

DT Jordon Riley

Falcons

QB Logan Woodside

CB Clark Phillips

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Eli Ankou

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

Buccaneers

DL Patrick O'Connor

CB Derrek Pitts

T Brandon Walton

OLB Markees Watts

TE David Wells

Steelers

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

CB Darius Rush

T Dylan Cook

NT Breiden Fehoko

Rams

OLB Nick Hampton

RB Myles Gaskin

DL Larrell Murchison

OL Zach Thomas

OT Warren McClendon

Cardinals

WR Zach Pascal

S Qwuantrezz Knight

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

S Jalen Thompson

LB Jesse Luketa

OL Carter O'Donnell

OL Elijah Wilkinson

Seahawks

LB Devin Bush

WR DK Metcalf

CB Artie Burns

RB Zach Charbonnet

G Phil Haynes

C Evan Brown

T Raiqwon O'Neal

Packers

WR ﻿Malik Heath

CB ﻿Jaire Alexander

S ﻿Zayne Anderson

LB ﻿De'Vondre Campbell

T ﻿Caleb Jones

Broncos

S JL Skinner

CB Riley Moss

LB Thomas Incoom

C Alex Forsyth

NT Keondre Coburn

DE Elijah Garcia

Chargers

S Mark Webb, Jr.

S Alohi Gilman

CB Deane Leonard

RB Elijah Dotson

OL Zack Bailey

TE Tre' McKitty

DL Christopher Hinton

Chiefs

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

WR Justin Watson

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable

OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable

CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): out

Eagles

S Reed Blankenship (ribs): out

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out

49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice

LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice

Vikings

G Ezra Cleveland (foot): did not practice

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique): limited

Pat Jones II (shoulder): limited