NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start vs. Rams after concussion

After missing last week’s wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts’ starting lineup on Sunday.

Richardson cleared concussion protocol on Friday and will start in their game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, head coach Shane Steichen said.

The rookie quarterback left the Colts' win over the Houston Texans in Week 2 just before halftime after taking a hit that caused his head to slam into the turf. He entered concussion protocol, and remained in it for more than a week. That kept him out of last week's game, where Gardner Minshew — despite pulling a Dan Orlovsky — led the team to an overtime win over the Baltimore Rvens.

Richardson, who the Colts took with the No. 4 pick in the draft out of Florida, went 24-of-37 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception in their season opener. He had just 56 passing yards, but ran for two touchdowns, against the Texans when he went down.

Elsewhere around the league, the Cleveland Browns are hopeful that quarterback Deshaun Watson can play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He was very limited in practice on Friday. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, but Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remained in it on Friday. The Dolphins will take on the Bills on Sunday in New York, and the Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in California.

Week 4 Inactives

Bills

S Jordan Poyer

Panthers

S Xavier Woods

Bengals

TE Irv Smith

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones

LB Devin Lloyd

Dolphins

WR River Carcraft

LB Jaelean Phillips