NFL holdouts: Which players are skipping mandatory offseason practices

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) practices before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Every year, NFL stars hold out from mandatory team practices for a litany of reasons. Most times, it's a contract negotiation tactic. Other times, it's because of a trade request. Sometimes it's even both.

Regardless of the reason, players who skip mandatory offseason programs are subject to fines unless a team designates it as an excused absence. Fines for missing minicamp are $16,459 for the first day, $31,920 for the second day, and $49,374 for the third day and any day thereafter, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement

Here are the top holdouts already reported:

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley announced Sunday his intention to skip Giants' minicamp this week because he and the team haven't agreed on a long-term extension yet. New York placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Barkley this offseason when they signed quarterback Daniel Jones, which Barkley already said he wouldn't sign. He reportedly turned down an offer worth around $14 million per season. The two sides have until July 17 to agree on a new deal.

Barkley, 26, rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first full season since his rookie year and finished with 1,650 total yards.

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

Hunter will reportedly hold out, according to NFL Network and ESPN, over contract issues as well as his future with the Vikings. The defensive end is in the final year of the five-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2018 and is set to make only $4.9 million in base salary this year with nothing guaranteed, according to Over The Cap.

The Vikings reported received trade calls for the 28-year-old Hunter and already jettisoned veterans like running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Hunter recorded 10.5 sacks in 2022 and has had 71 career sacks since 2015.

New England Patriots DT Lawrence Guy

Guy reportedly didn't attend the Patriots' first day of mandatory minicamp, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, because he's looking for an adjustment in the deal he signed with New England in 2021. After he initially tested free agency, Guy signed a four-year, $11.5 million contract extension with the Patriots.

Guy, 33, tallied 106 combined tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He's set to make $2 million in base pay over the next two seasons with no guaranteed money.