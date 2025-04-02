NFL Draft: Who should the Panthers consider at No. 8? How about a fantasy football-friendly tight end?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 9: Tyler Warren #44 of Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Carolina Panthers are embarking on a journey to elevate their offensive game, and there's a particular gem in this year's draft that could help them achieve just that: Penn State tight end prospect, Tyler Warren. As highlighted in a recent discussion between Matt Harmon and Dan Pizzuta (of the 33rd Team) on the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast podcast, Warren seems to be an ideal fit for the Panthers. So, why should the Panthers consider Warren with the eighth overall pick? Let's delve into the compelling reasons discussed on the show.

First and foremost, Warren offers a versatility that is simply hard to overlook. Operating as a dynamic piece in any offensive formation, Warren's ability to move around — from tight end to even quarterback roles — can open up a myriad of strategic possibilities. The Panthers, who already have solid yet upgradeable wide receiver and tight end rooms, could greatly benefit from Warren's flexibility, allowing them to switch things up and keep defenses guessing.

Moreover, Warren's proficiency in multiple roles could be particularly crucial for quarterback Bryce Young. The podcast highlighted how Young improved in the latter half of the past season once he became more confident in the downfield options available to him. With Warren's capacity to create plays up the seams and even engage in screens and runs, Young would have a consistent and reliable target to help maintain and escalate his impressive midseason surge.

Considering the makeup of the Panthers' current roster — a blend of experience in players like Adam Thielen and untapped potential in younger talents such as Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker — adding a player of Warren's caliber could bridge gaps and enhance the overall effectiveness of their passing game.

Additionally, with renowned blocking ability mixed with his offensive prowess, Warren aligns perfectly with Carolina’s ambition to bolster its run game. Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, ready to shoulder the rushing responsibilities, would benefit from having a tight end who can work with the offensive line.

While it might seem bold to consider Warren at the eighth overall pick, he fits the mold of a player who can make a difference immediately. As the Panthers try to not only improve their offense but transform the unit heading into next season, Warren stands as a compelling prospect who aligns with their goals effectively.

For fantasy purposes, we've seen rookie tight ends pay immediate dividends for managers the past two seasons. Sam LaPorta was the overall TE1 as a rookie in 2023 and Brock Bowers accomplished the same feat en route to rewriting the record book last season. Could Warren be the next tight end to make a splash as a rookie in both fantasy and reality?