NFL Draft Round 1 fantasy (and real life) winners and losers

Round one of the NFL Draft is in the books and Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down every angle from a crazy first night.

Harmon and McDonald provide their winners and losers for fantasy (and real life) implications for all the QBs, RBs, WRs, and TE taken in the first round.

Harmon expresses his love for all the QB and WR fits but can't make sense of the Detroit Lions picks. McDonald, a devoted Falcons fan, shares his perspective on Atlanta drafting Bijan Robinson.

Both agree Lamar Jackson may have been the biggest winner of draft night one with the new contract and addition of Zay Flowers. While both also agree no one had a rougher night than Will Levis.

2:49 - Initial reactions to the 1st round

6:28 - QB Winners and Losers

21:28 - We need to have a come to Jesus moment on betting on the NFL Draft

23:08 - RB winners and losers

30:28 - Why you can't compare Lions and Falcons drafting RBs

34:48 - WR winners and losers

49:54 - TEs winner and losers

52:58 - Rapid fire winners and losers for O-line picks

