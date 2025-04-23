NFL Draft Preview: Wish-casting our favorite fantasy fits for QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon live for our official final preview of the NFL Draft. Instead of your run of the mill mock draft, the two ‘wish cast’ their favorite fantasy fits for the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year’s draft class. In secret list style, the two hosts go back and forth on each prospect and share their favorite landing spots that would maximize each prospects' fantasy potential.

(4:25) - QBs: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe

(28:00) - TEs: Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland

(37:05) - RBs: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, Damien Martinez, Cam Skattebo,

(1:02:30) - WRs: Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, Jaylin Noel, Jayden Higgins, Jack Bech

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!