NFL Draft: Panthers trade back into first round, select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette at No. 32

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers traded up one spot with the Buffalo Bills into the last pick of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday and selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The move gives second-year quarterback Bryce Young another weapon after a season that saw him struggle significantly as a rookie.

The Bills moved down from No. 32 to the first pick in the second round at No. 33. The Panthers sent the Bills a fifth-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick to facilitate the trade.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!