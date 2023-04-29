NFL Draft: Packers add to QB room after Aaron Rodgers trade, draft Penn State's Sean Clifford

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks for a receiver during an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

When Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, Jordan Love stepped up from the Green Bay Packers' backup quarterback to their starter. That meant the Packers needed a new backup.

Perhaps Sean Clifford will win that job.

The Packers took the Penn State quarterback in the fifth round of the NFL draft, with the 149th overall pick.

That pick tied a record. Clifford was the 11th quarterback taken, tying the common draft era record set in 1995 for most quarterbacks selected in the first five rounds according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clifford has a great opportunity. Danny Etling was the only quarterback on the roster other than Love before the draft. Clifford has experience. He was a four-year starter for Penn State, and set school records for completion percentage (.612), completions (833), passing yards (10,661) and passing touchdowns (86). He had 1,356 passing attempts, another school record. He played a lot of football in the Big Ten.

If Love fails this season, the Packers probably would be looking for a new quarterback high in next year's draft or in free agency. But maybe Clifford can at least win a backup job this season and see where it goes. He won't be intimidated by the big stage after all of his starts at Penn State.