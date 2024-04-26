NFL Draft: Jim Harbaugh's Chargers get aggressive, trade up to take WR Ladd McConkey

Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers wanted an offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, but they also had a need a receiver.

The Chargers solved both problems. The Chargers took their offensive lineman with the fifth overall pick on Thursday, taking offensive tackle Joe Alt, then made sure they got a good target for Justin Herbert early in the second round.

The Chargers traded up to take Ladd McConkey with the second pick of the second round on Friday night. He'll immediately help the Chargers replace Keenan Allen, who was traded to the Chicago Bears, and Mike Williams, who was cut in a salary cap move.

