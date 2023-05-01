NFL Draft grades: Tampa Bay Buccaneers move into next era with home run haul

Overall Tampa Bay Buccaneers grade: A

Home run draft for the Buccaneers as they start to figure out what the next era of their football team looks like. Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch and Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby should be long-term fixtures with the team, and they even grabbed an intriguing late round flier with Eastern Michigan pass rusher Jose Ramirez.

Favorite pick: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State (48th overall)

Cody Mauch has some real potential to be a long-term starter for the Buccaneers on the interior of their offensive line — which they desperately needed. Getting a prospect like that will make the whole operation run a little bit smoother in the coming years. Mauch and Tristan Wirfs gives the Buccaneers two talented, young offensive linemen to build their offense around.

Least favorite pick: Calijah Kancey, DL/EDGE, Pittsburgh (19th overall)

First off, let’s be clear: This was a good pick for the Buccaneers. Athletes that are built like Kancey don’t come along very often and any time a team can add someone that athletic to their defensive line, it’s usually a good plan. The only pause here would be Kancey’s fit in the Buccaneers’ defense. He’s not really a guy that’s going to hold down the fort in the run game as a two-gapper, which means he might be spending more time on the edge. He has the athletic capabilities to be an NFL edge rusher, but is going to need time to assimilate into the Buccaneers’ defense — whatever that role ends up becoming. It’s just a completely different style of defense than the one he played in during college.

Full Buccaneers draft

Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey (R1, 19th overall)

North Dakota State OG Cody Mauch (R2, 48th)

Louisville edge YaYa Diaby (R3, 82nd)

Pittsburgh LB SirVocea Dennis (R5, 153rd)

Purdue TE Payne Durham (R5, 171st)

Kansas State DB Josh Hayes (R6, 181st)

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer (R6, 191st)

Eastern Michigan EDGE Jose Ramirez (R6, 196th)