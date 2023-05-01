NFL Draft grades: New Orleans Saints replenish talent, but not much else

Overall New Orleans Saints grade: C+

The Saints had a fine draft that doesn't project to change much about their fortune for the upcoming season. Bryan Bresee in the first round was a bit rich, and outside of Isaiah Foskey, they didn't pick a lot of guys that will make an impact this year. However, TCU running back Kendre Miller is a phenomenal stash pick for the future and his skill set does align well as a backup for Alvin Kamara. Fresno State's Jake Haener has real potential as a backup quarterback as well.

Favorite pick: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame (40th overall)

The Saints love their heavy-handed edge rushers and Isaiah Foskey fits the bill as someone that can fill that role and beef up their situation on the edge as Marcus Davenport moves on to the Vikings. Foskey is a terrific run defender and has the athleticism to eventually be a quality pass rusher for the Saints.

Least favorite pick: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (29th overall)

Bryan Bresee wasn't seen as a first-round pick on the Yahoo Sports big board. Bresee isn't a bad football player, but he isn't particularly dynamic either. First round defensive linemen need to show some elite disruption and Bresee wasn't really that guy for Clemson. He's more of a stable body on the interior than someone who is going to go out and make a lot of his own plays. Still, not the worst use of a first-round pick because the Saints needed to start replenishing their talent on the interior.

Full Saints draft

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee (R1, 29th overall)

Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey (R2, 40th)

TCU RB Kendre Miller (R3, 71st)

Old Dominion OG Nick Saldiveri (R4, 103rd)

Fresno State QB Jake Haener (R4, 127th)

Minnesota S Jordan Howden (R5, 146th)

Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry (R6, 195th)