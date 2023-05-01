NFL draft draws an astonishing amount of viewers and more than 300,000 fans in person

Fans cheer during the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The NFL could probably turn its draft into a month-long event and nobody would mind.

It has slowly expanded. When the NFL broke off the first round into its own separate night, turning the draft into a three-day affair, there was some cynicism over it. But not from fans.

The total television viewing audience tells the story. The NFL announced it had 54.4 million viewers over the three-day event. There was an average audience of six million viewers across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and digital channels, the NFL said. That's up 12% from last year.

All to hear the commissioner and others read names of college players off of cards.

There was also some cynicism when the NFL decided to move the draft to different cities each year. It had been held in New York City for many years before a scheduling conflict with Radio City Music Hall in 2014 got the league thinking about making it an event with rotating host cities. That has been a great success too. The NFL said 312,000 fans attended the draft in Kansas City.

In terms of viewers and attendance, the NFL draft has become as big on the sports calendar as playoff games for other leagues and even plenty of NFL regular-season games. The question isn't whether the NFL made the right moves expanding the draft to three days or moving it around. It's whether the NFL feels it can make the event even bigger in the future.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!