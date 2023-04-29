NFL Draft: Cowboys grab productive but undersized RB Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys scout

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Dallas Cowboys didn't add a running back with any of their first six picks in the NFL draft. With their seventh pick, they grabbed a very interesting player.

The Cowboys took Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, an undersized player who lit the college football world on fire last season. He was picked in the sixth round, 212th overall.

Vaughn was one of the most dynamic players in the sport last season. He had 1,936 yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns. The season before, he had 1,872 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was a big play machine.

His ability is unquestioned. His size is why he was available to the Cowboys in the sixth round. He's just 5-foot-5, 179 pounds. He's the shortest player measured at the NFL scouting combine since that information started being tracked in 2003 according to CBS.

It was a fun pick and also a special family moment. Deuce Vaughn is the son of Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn. When the pick was made, Chris Vaughn hugged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and team CEO Stephen Jones.

.@dallascowboys scout Chris Vaughn gave Stephen Jones & Jerry Jones a big hug when they drafted his son, Deuce Vaughn.







The Cowboys moved on from Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, though a reunion hasn't been ruled out. They needed some running back depth either way. Vaughn might not be a factor for them, given the challenges his size presents in pass protection and staying on the field as well. But there are worse players to take a shot on than a consensus All-American each of the past two seasons.

Vaughn wasn't too small to make an impact in the college game. The Cowboys are going to find out if any of that translates to the NFL.