NFL Draft: Cardinals move down from No. 3, then move back up to No. 6 for OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The Arizona Cardinals looked pretty shrewd in the first hour of the NFL draft.

The Cardinals were linked to Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. in the days leading up to the draft. There were rumors they'd draft him No. 3 overall.

The Cardinals got the man they wanted, and picked up a lot of extra picks too.

The Cardinals traded down from No. 3 with the Houston Texans, who paid a lot including a 2024 first-round pick to move up and get Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr. Then shortly after, the Cardinals traded the 12th and 34th picks, acquired in the trade with the Texans, along with No. 168 to the Detroit Lions for the sixth and 81st overall picks.

Then the Cardinals got the tackle they coveted in Johnson. That's how you work a draft (it's pretty good for the Lions too, who can help their defense with those extra picks).

The Cardinals needed to add to the offensive line, especially with Kyler Murray coming back off a torn ACL. Murray reportedly lobbied the Cardinals to draft Johnson. Murray got his way. The Cardinals got a good tackle who should start from Week 1 of his rookie season on. And the new Cardinals front office looked pretty sharp.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!