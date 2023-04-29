NFL Draft: Browns take a Deshaun Watson backup, UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a record-setting quarterback at UCLA. He's experienced and made some fantastic plays for the Bruins.

In the fifth round of the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns were intrigued enough to take a shot.

The Browns took Thompson-Robinson with the 140th overall pick, in the fifth round. He will have a shot to battle for the backup spot behind Deshaun Watson. The Browns also have Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond on the roster.

Thompson-Robinson is an NFL rookie but he has plenty of experience playing high-level football. He played 50 games over five seasons with UCLA. He set UCLA records for total offense (12,536 yards), passing yards (10,710), completions (860), total touchdowns (116) and TD passes (88).

Thompson-Robinson isn't that big (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) and his athletic testing at the NFL scouting combine didn't jump off the page. His 10 interceptions last season were a bit troubling too. But he's a solid quarterback who has playmaking ability.

Watson probably isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He's just 27 years old and the Browns gave up a lot to acquire him in a trade a year ago. But backup quarterback is a valuable position. Thompson-Robinson was worth the fifth-round pick to the Browns.