NFL: 5 second-year players ready to make a big leap in 2023

One of the exciting parts about a new season is seeing guys become comfortable in the NFL following their rookie year. The 2022 draft saw a host of talented players enter the league, with a lot of guys ready to head into their sophomore seasons with either things to prove or a solid base to grow.

The development of the 2022 class will impact a handful of teams, but here are five that can really take a big step as far as their NFL stature is concerned with a strong season in 2023.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton, like most rookies, had a bit of a rough start to his career. There were coverage busts, missed plays and just some lapses that probably should have been expected from a young player taking his first leap into the NFL. However, when he (and the rest of the Ravens defense) became accustomed to playing for Mike Macdonald’s new scheme, Hamilton was able to show off the premier talent that made him a first-round selection. By the end of his rookie year, he was legitimately playing like one of the best safeties in football and finished his first season with 62 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

If Hamilton can continue to improve from his late-season form, the Ravens just might have the new top safety duo in the league with Marcus Williams and Hamilton making life difficult for opposing offenses. Hamilton has a chance to establish himself as one of the great safeties in the NFL rather quickly as long as he can continue to build off of his great rookie season.

Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Davis had a quiet rookie year, but his overall talent level and athleticism should still have people bullish on his future outlook. He's playing in a great situation along a defensive line which features Fletcher Cox and the newly drafted Jalen Carter. Davis is still that same guy that broke athleticism metrics following his workout at the combine last year, now he needs to stay healthy and start turning his potential into production.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder might have been the biggest winner of the 2023 NFL Draft. He avoided getting replaced by a first-round quarterback, will now be paired with a talented running back in Bijan Robinson, and received some upfront protection from second-round pick Matthew Bergeron. If he can just stay the course and capitalize on the answers that Arthur Smith and the rest of the Falcons' offense can provide, this isn't such a bad spot for a young quarterback that flashed some talent at the end of last season.

Robinson, Bergeron, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary is a damn good young core to play with. The situations are going to be advantageous for Ridder, but he’s still going to have to capitalize on them. If he does, he can stake a strong claim toward being the Falcons’ long-term quarterback.

Alontae Taylor, CB, New Orleans Saints

Those who watched the Saints last year know exactly how important Alontae Taylor was to their defense. The former second-round pick didn’t log an interception during his rookie year, but he did play an integral role on a defense that, once again, was fairly good under the tutelage of Dennis Allen. In 2023, Taylor really has a chance to emerge as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.

Taylor has the man coverage skills and athleticism to play as an outside cornerback and the ball skills to force turnovers. Even though he had no interceptions, he still defended 11 passes and was a worthy running mate for Marshon Lattimore by the end of the season. Taylor has CB1 upside, but gets to play in an advantageous situation where Lattimore can still be the CB1 for the Saints. NFC South teams really need to watch out for this cornerback duo next season.

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

Rachaad White is being thrust into a premier running back role, which should open him up to a big workload on a team that might need to run the ball in order to protect their quarterback, whether it be Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. Right now, White's competition is Chase Edmonds, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker. That’s a situation where White should be able to come out as the top dog.

White was leaned on fairly heavily in the passing game as a rookie, catching 50 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 129 rushing attempts. Both of those numbers should increase this year as White becomes a focal point for the Buccaneers’ offense. They’ll need him to come through in a big way and the opportunities will be there for a talented player.