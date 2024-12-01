New York Red Bulls advance to MLS Cup, and drive home the randomness of the MLS playoffs

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Andrés Reyes #4 of the New York Red Bulls celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Orlando City during the second half at Exploria Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls played 20 soccer games between June 2 and the end of the MLS regular season; they won three, including two against lowly Toronto.

They started the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign relatively strong, but by the end of 34 rounds, they'd claimed only 11 victories.

They entered the MLS playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed, with title odds of +5800, as beneficiaries of the bloated format more so than deserving contenders.

And yet here they are, 90 minutes from an MLS title.

The Red Bulls beat Orlando City, 1-0 on Saturday night, to advance to MLS Cup, where they'll meet either the Seattle Sounders or Los Angeles Galaxy next weekend.

They survived a few scares, and stunned Orlando with an early-second-half set piece. John Tolkin's delivery was superb. Andrés Reyes' header was brave. On the day, they were worthy winners.

The delivery from John Tolkin. 🎯

The header from Andres Reyes. 💥@NewYorkRedBulls have the lead! 💪 // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3C9wcWzHhy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 1, 2024

But their presence in the conference final alone also highlighted the randomness of the MLS playoffs, an 18-team, partially single-elimination competition to decide a league defined by parity.

After two consecutive MLS Cups pitting relative heavyweights, the 2024 playoffs delivered chaos. The Red Bulls beat the vaunted Columbus Crew in Round 1, first on the road, then in Game 2 at home on penalties. Atlanta, with all of 10 regular-season wins, upset top-seeded Inter Miami. FC Cincinnati also fell on penalties to NYCFC.

The Red Bulls then beat NYCFC in the quarterfinals. They topped Orlando with a scrappy, solid performance on Saturday. They have beaten more teams in the playoffs than they did in four plus months, and they'll need only one more to win a trophy.