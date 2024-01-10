Netflix reportedly making new NBA docuseries featuring LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and others

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Just like it did with the NFL, Netflix is turning to the NBA.

The streaming service is creating a new documentary series featuring a number of NBA players, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The docuseries will highlight five players in the first season: the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.

It’s unclear specifically when the series will be released, or what it will even be called. The show has already started filming, per the report. James’ SpringHill Company, former President Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions are teaming up to produce the series. Manning’s company also worked on the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback.”

The new NBA show will be similar to its “Quarterback” show, which premiered last year. That series highlighted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. Netflix has made several other sports documentaries, including Formula 1, Golf, Tennis and more. It has also started diving into live sports. It held a golf competition between PGA Tour members and Formula 1 racers in November, and it will hold a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March.

James, Tatum and Butler make sense to be featured in the series, as they are and have been among the biggest names in the league for years. Edwards is having a career season with the Timberwolves this year after he was named to his first All-Star team last season. He’s averaged 26.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, his fourth in the league, and has led the Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Similarly, Sabonis has helped turn the Kings franchise around. He’s averaged 20.1 points and a league-high 12.8 rebounds per game this season, his second full one with the Kings, and he helped lead them to their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons last year.

