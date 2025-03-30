NCAA tournament: Auburn star Johni Broome leaves Elite Eight game vs. Michigan State with apparent injury

NCAA Michigan St Auburn Basketball Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) sits on the court against Michigan State during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Auburn star Johni Broome left Sunday's game against Michigan State in the second half with an apparent injury.

Broome took a hard fall on court and remained sitting on the floor in pain for several minutes. He eventually stood up with help and walked to the locker room with the aid of trainers.

Broome appeared to say "I'm done" as he walked off the floor. He then shared a moment with his mother, who had walked from the stands to the floor to see him.

Auburn led, 50-40 when Broome left the game.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

