NCAA tournament bracket revealed: UConn claims No. 1 overall seed

St. John's v Connecticut NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Tristen Newton #2, Hassan Diarra #10, and Jaylin Stewart #3 of the Connecticut Huskies react in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during the Semifinal round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.

The reigning champion Huskies overtook previous favorite Purdue by defeating Marquette for the Big East tournament championship on Saturday on the heels of Purdue's loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. UConn enters tournament play as the favorite to cut down the nets for a second-straight season after a dominant run to the program's fifth national championship in 2023.

Those Huskies lost three starters to the NBA, but returned with an even stronger regular season as Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer joined backcourt mate Tristan Newton on the All-Big East first team alongside honorable mention center Donovan Clingan. Big East Freshman of the Year Stephon Castle rounds out a revamped UConn roster that produced a 31-3 record including a 13-3 slate against Quad 1 teams. UConn secured non-conference wins over Gonzaga, Texas and fellow No. 1 seed North Carolina, then swept the Big East regular season and tournament championships.

