NBA's Top 40 Players in the 2025 Playoffs – KOC's CONTROVERSIAL Rankings REVEALED! | Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor went into the lab and cooked up his definitive TOP 40 players of the the 2025 NBA Playoffs, in order. Come for the snubs, stay for the controversy. It's KOC's opinion and if you don't like it, let him know in the comments. All 16 NBA Playoff teams are represented in this comprehensive, first-ever Top 40 Postseason Player rankings — and you can only get it on this special edition of The KOC Show!

(02:00) - #40-31

(16:20) - #30-21

(28:35) - #20-11

(43:35) - Top 10

