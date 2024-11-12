NBA Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up heading into this year's in-season tournament

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports

Welcome back to the internet's definitive NBA Power Rankings, where for free we have vibe checked all 30 of the league's teams and sorted them into so perfect an order that you could not possibly complain.

If you would like to file an official complaint, please contact Adam Silver at the NBA's front office. He can remind you that any power ranking is a subjective exercise that has no bearing on who will actually win the NBA championship. He should also inform you that, yes, Ben Rohrbach's power rankings are the best.

Let's get to them.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!